UP election 2017: Over 44% turnout till 2 PM, polling peaceful

The fate of 826 candidates in this phase will be decided by 2.41 crore voters

Over 44 per cent votes were cast till 2 PM today in the 69 Assembly constituencies, considered ruling Samajwadi Party stronghold, which figure in phase-III of Uttar Pradesh elections.



"Till 1400 hours, the turnout was over 44 per cent," a spokesman of UP Chief Electoral Officer said.



Polling was going on peacefully in these areas, he said.



Besides supremo Mayawati, Home Minister with his family cast their votes in Lucknow while Chief Minister voted in Saifai (Etawah).



Polling began slowly but gathered pace later. At some polling booths there were reports of minor skirmishes between supporters of the candidates.



In the 2012 Assembly polls, SP had won 55 of these 69 seats, while BSP, BJP and Congress secured just six, five and two respectively. One seat went to an Independent.



Press Trust of India