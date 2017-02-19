TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

People will take revenge on BJP for note ban: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav
Business Standard

UP election 2017: Over 61% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Sixteen thousand 681 polling centers and 25 thousand 607 polling stations were erected for polling

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Political funding, India, US, UK, elections
Illustration: Binay Sinha

A total of 61.16 percent voter turnout was recorded as voting ended in the third phase of the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Till 3 p.m., the turnout was estimated to be 53 percent.

With over 826 candidates from 105 political parties contesting for 69 seats, polling began on Sunday morning for the crucial third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The districts that went to polling in this phase are Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Lucknow, Unnao, Sitapur and Barabanki.

There were 2 crore and 41 lakh voters, including over 1 crore 10 lakh women and 1028 third gender who decided the political fate of 826 candidates including 105 women in the fray.

Sixteen thousand 681 polling centers and 25 thousand 607 polling stations were erected for polling.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the smooth functioning of the polling process.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

UP election 2017: Over 61% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Sixteen thousand 681 polling centers and 25 thousand 607 polling stations were erected for polling

Sixteen thousand 681 polling centers and 25 thousand 607 polling stations were erected for polling

A total of 61.16 percent voter turnout was recorded as voting ended in the third phase of the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Till 3 p.m., the turnout was estimated to be 53 percent.

With over 826 candidates from 105 political parties contesting for 69 seats, polling began on Sunday morning for the crucial third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The districts that went to polling in this phase are Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Lucknow, Unnao, Sitapur and Barabanki.

There were 2 crore and 41 lakh voters, including over 1 crore 10 lakh women and 1028 third gender who decided the political fate of 826 candidates including 105 women in the fray.

Sixteen thousand 681 polling centers and 25 thousand 607 polling stations were erected for polling.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the smooth functioning of the polling process.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

UP election 2017: Over 61% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Sixteen thousand 681 polling centers and 25 thousand 607 polling stations were erected for polling

A total of 61.16 percent voter turnout was recorded as voting ended in the third phase of the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Till 3 p.m., the turnout was estimated to be 53 percent.

With over 826 candidates from 105 political parties contesting for 69 seats, polling began on Sunday morning for the crucial third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The districts that went to polling in this phase are Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Lucknow, Unnao, Sitapur and Barabanki.

There were 2 crore and 41 lakh voters, including over 1 crore 10 lakh women and 1028 third gender who decided the political fate of 826 candidates including 105 women in the fray.

Sixteen thousand 681 polling centers and 25 thousand 607 polling stations were erected for polling.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the smooth functioning of the polling process.

image
Business Standard
177 22