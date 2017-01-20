UP elections 2017: Why are party symbols like cycle so important in polls?

Conflicts over party emblems are commonplace in India, where many voters are illiterate

A familiar Indian political saga played out in the country this month, as two factions of a party squabbled over what emblem to identify themselves with for upcoming state elections. In a democracy of over 1.2 billion people, many of whom are still illiterate and identify their choice on the ballot paper by the symbol adopted by the party, the answer has more than symbolic importance. In the case of Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state, a bloc of the ruling Samajwadi Party is hoping to pedal to success using the symbol of a bicycle in regional polls that start next ...

Krishna Pokharel