TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Explain how Mukhtar Ansari has a clean image: Congress to Mayawati
Business Standard

UP Elections: BJP to approach EC over 'intrusion' by state administration

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav are set to meet the officers in the afternoon

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will meet Election Commission officers here with allegations that the state administration is adopting a partisan approach.

Senior party leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav are set to meet the officers in the afternoon.

The BJP has alleged that the local administration, under the heavy influence of the state government, has been placing impediments in their path as they gear up for the upcoming elections.

Other charges also include obstruction before party workers, besides unreasonable hindrances for their party in the state in poll-related matters.

Earlier, cracking its whip, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of 13 District Magistrates and 9 SSPs, including those of Lucknow and Amethi, as the Commission has power to remove officials during the operation of model code conduct period to ensure free and fair elections.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

UP Elections: BJP to approach EC over 'intrusion' by state administration

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav are set to meet the officers in the afternoon

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav are set to meet the officers in the afternoon
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will meet Election Commission officers here with allegations that the state administration is adopting a partisan approach.

Senior party leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav are set to meet the officers in the afternoon.

The BJP has alleged that the local administration, under the heavy influence of the state government, has been placing impediments in their path as they gear up for the upcoming elections.

Other charges also include obstruction before party workers, besides unreasonable hindrances for their party in the state in poll-related matters.

Earlier, cracking its whip, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of 13 District Magistrates and 9 SSPs, including those of Lucknow and Amethi, as the Commission has power to remove officials during the operation of model code conduct period to ensure free and fair elections.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

UP Elections: BJP to approach EC over 'intrusion' by state administration

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav are set to meet the officers in the afternoon

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will meet Election Commission officers here with allegations that the state administration is adopting a partisan approach.

Senior party leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav are set to meet the officers in the afternoon.

The BJP has alleged that the local administration, under the heavy influence of the state government, has been placing impediments in their path as they gear up for the upcoming elections.

Other charges also include obstruction before party workers, besides unreasonable hindrances for their party in the state in poll-related matters.

Earlier, cracking its whip, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of 13 District Magistrates and 9 SSPs, including those of Lucknow and Amethi, as the Commission has power to remove officials during the operation of model code conduct period to ensure free and fair elections.

image
Business Standard
177 22