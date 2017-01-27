UP Elections: BJP to approach EC over 'intrusion' by state administration

A delegation of (BJP) leaders will meet Election Commission officers here with allegations that the state administration is adopting a partisan approach.

Senior party leaders and are set to meet the officers in the afternoon.

The BJP has alleged that the local administration, under the heavy influence of the state government, has been placing impediments in their path as they gear up for the upcoming elections.

Other charges also include obstruction before party workers, besides unreasonable hindrances for their party in the state in poll-related matters.

Earlier, cracking its whip, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of 13 District Magistrates and 9 SSPs, including those of Lucknow and Amethi, as the Commission has power to remove officials during the operation of model code conduct period to ensure free and fair elections.