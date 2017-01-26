UP Elections: RLD releases 7th list of candidates

Keen on adding a 'fourth dimension' in politics, (RLD) has released its seventh list of candidates for the Assembly polls in the state spanning 23 constituencies, taking to 131 its number of electoral nominees in the 403-seat House so far.

The prominent seats for which RLD has announced candidates in its latest list include Rae Bareli, Chandausi, and Sambhal.

While Bharti Tiwari has got ticket from Rae Bareli, Keshar Abbas was nominated from Sambhal, Shrikant Verma from Bangermau, Ravindra Kumar from Chandausi, Hawaldar Yadav from Shivpur and Dinesh Prasad Shukla from Mirzapur, according to an official RLD statement.

The party has also fielded candidates from Behat, Rampur Maniharin, Nageena, Barhapur, Dhaampur, Noorpur, Chandausi, Asmauli, Milak, Hasanpur, Fareedpur, Katra, Tilhar, Kasta.

Besides these, the Ajit Singh-led party will contest from Kaimganj, Govind Nagar, Patti, Koraon and Shivpur assembly constituencies, said the statement released late last night.

Abdul Qadir, who was earlier nominated by the party from Tilhar seat, has been been replaced by Pradeep Kumar, according to the release.

With the latest announcement, RLD has so far released names of 131 candidates.

Having failed to strike a deal with the Samajwadi Party and Congress, RLD had announced that it will field candidates on all the 403 Assembly seats in alliance with JD(U) and other smaller parties as it is making efforts to come up with the 'fourth dimension' in the crucial state polls.

In the last UP Assembly elections in 2012, RLD, which claims to wield power in western UP, had contested 40 seats and managed to win nine seats while forfeiting deposit on 20.

UP will go for polls in seven phases beginning February 11. The election results will be declared on March 11.