No end to feud: Mulayam & Akhilesh look for life beyond the 'cycle'
Business Standard

UP elections: Rs 4 lakh seized, 9 vehicles challaned in Mathura

Rs 3.40 lakh was seized by flying squad and Rs 1 lakh was seized by static squad

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 

Over Rs 4 lakh in cash was seized during raids and 9 vehicles were challaned today in Mathura district of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, police said.

"Rs 3.40 lakh was seized by flying squad and Rs 1 lakh was seized by static squad at Akbarpur Tiraha under Chhatta vidhan sabha constituency," ADM Ravindra Kumar said.



Three vehicles were challaned in Vrindavan area and six were in Govind Nagar area, he said adding that hooter from a vehicle was also removed at Harnaul.

"One vehicle was seized," Kumar added.

