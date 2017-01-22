UP Governor's report criticises Akhilesh Yadav govt over graft issues

Ram Naik said UP Lokayukta sent 53 reports to SP, but gave clarifications on only two complaints

Ram Naik Sunday said the SP government's "inaction" on Lokayukta complaints against the previous regime gave an impression that it was going "soft on corruption".



In his six-monthly report that came at a time when the state was in the midst of electioneering, the said the UP Lokayukta had sent 53 reports to the ruling Samajwadi Party, but it cared to give clarifications on only two of the complaints.



He said the Lokayukta had sought reports on a number of ministers under the previous government, but there was no response from the present dispensation.



The said he had also directed the state to issue a on encroachment of land in the wake of the Jawaharbagh violence in Mathura early this year, but nothing happened.



Twenty-nine people, including then SP (City) Mukul Dwivedi and Station House Officer (Farah) Santosh Yadav, were killed during clashes on June 2, 2016 between police and the supporters of cult leader Ram Vriksh Yadav who had encroached upon the 270-acre Jawahar Bagh, a land.



Naik's remarks assume significance as the crucial Assembly polls are slated to begin from next month, with all major political players in the state in the midst of heated campaigning.



The Governor's remarks may also help the Opposition to further corner the ruling party.

Press Trust of India