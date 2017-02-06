TRENDING ON BS
UP govt all failure; 'gundaraj, jungleraj' in state: Amit Shah

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, he said both 'yuvrajs' are planning to loot the state

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, BJP President Amit Shah today said that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed on all fronts and alleged there are "gundaraj and jungleraj" in the state and now corruption-ridden Congress has joined hands with the ruling party.

Voters will give a befitting reply to two "yuvrajs" (princes) who looted the state and the Centre, he said, referring to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.



Now both the "yuvrajs" are planning to loot the state, he said during a rally here for Noida candidate Pankaj Singh.

Shah alleged that the "present state government is all failure and there are gundaraj and jungleraj in the state. Now, corruption-ridden Congress has joined hands with ruling Samajwadi Party".

Under SP rule, everyday 1,500 dacoity, kidnapping, loot and other crimes take place in the state. People live under fear and terror, he alleged.

In two-and-half-year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule, not a single corruption complaint has been made against any minister, he said.

