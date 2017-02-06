UP govt all failure; 'gundaraj, jungleraj' in state: Amit Shah

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, he said both 'yuvrajs' are planning to loot the state

Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, President today said that the has failed on all fronts and alleged there are "gundaraj and jungleraj" in the state and now corruption-ridden has joined hands with the ruling party.



Voters will give a befitting reply to two "yuvrajs" (princes) who looted the state and the Centre, he said, referring to Chief Minister and vice president Rahul Gandhi.



Now both the "yuvrajs" are planning to loot the state, he said during a rally here for candidate Pankaj Singh.



Shah alleged that the "present state is all failure and there are gundaraj and jungleraj in the state. Now, corruption-ridden has joined hands with ruling Samajwadi Party".



Under SP rule, everyday 1,500 dacoity, kidnapping, loot and other crimes take place in the state. People live under fear and terror, he alleged.



In two-and-half-year of Prime Minister Modi rule, not a single corruption complaint has been made against any minister, he said.

Press Trust of India