TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Shiv Sena offers house tax relief, BJP says no road tax for Mumbaikars

UP polls 2017: Filing of nominations for 2nd phase begins
Business Standard

UP polls 2017: 6.82 lakh cash seized in separate incidents

Police intercepted a car near Bhagela check post on Delhi-Dehradun national highway

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Cash, Demonetisation, Currency
Cash

In a drive to ensure compliance of model code of conduct, police have seized Rs 6.82 lakh cash in separate incidents during checking of vehicles in the district.

According to Circle Officer Hariram Yadav, police intercepted a car near Bhagela check post on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the district last evening.



Rs 3.59 lakh cash was seized when two Ghaziabad-based occupants Daleep Panwar and Deepak failed to provide valid papers.

They were on their way to Tehri from Ghaziabad.

In another incident, Shamli police intercepted a car and seized Rs 3.23 lakh cash at Jalalabad check post on Delhi Saharanpur highway in Shamli district last night.

The occupant Manoj Kumar failed to provide valid documents to justify movement of cash.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

UP polls 2017: 6.82 lakh cash seized in separate incidents

Police intercepted a car near Bhagela check post on Delhi-Dehradun national highway

Police intercepted a car near Bhagela check post on Delhi-Dehradun national highway In a drive to ensure compliance of model code of conduct, police have seized Rs 6.82 lakh cash in separate incidents during checking of vehicles in the district.

According to Circle Officer Hariram Yadav, police intercepted a car near Bhagela check post on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the district last evening.

Rs 3.59 lakh cash was seized when two Ghaziabad-based occupants Daleep Panwar and Deepak failed to provide valid papers.

They were on their way to Tehri from Ghaziabad.

In another incident, Shamli police intercepted a car and seized Rs 3.23 lakh cash at Jalalabad check post on Delhi Saharanpur highway in Shamli district last night.

The occupant Manoj Kumar failed to provide valid documents to justify movement of cash. image
Business Standard
177 22

UP polls 2017: 6.82 lakh cash seized in separate incidents

Police intercepted a car near Bhagela check post on Delhi-Dehradun national highway

In a drive to ensure compliance of model code of conduct, police have seized Rs 6.82 lakh cash in separate incidents during checking of vehicles in the district.

According to Circle Officer Hariram Yadav, police intercepted a car near Bhagela check post on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the district last evening.

Rs 3.59 lakh cash was seized when two Ghaziabad-based occupants Daleep Panwar and Deepak failed to provide valid papers.

They were on their way to Tehri from Ghaziabad.

In another incident, Shamli police intercepted a car and seized Rs 3.23 lakh cash at Jalalabad check post on Delhi Saharanpur highway in Shamli district last night.

The occupant Manoj Kumar failed to provide valid documents to justify movement of cash.

image
Business Standard
177 22