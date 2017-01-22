UP polls 2017: BJP state chief Maurya not worried as Congress-SP unite

Downplaying the freshly forged alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said it does not matter that how many parties unite, as the people of the state support the saffron outfit.

Asserting that the common man of is fed of the SP's inefficiency and that the Congress has no recognition in the state, state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasised that in such a case his party stands a great chance.

"I have said this earlier as well that even if the SP, BSP and Congress unite against the BJP, the will win anyway, because the people of the state are in support of BJP. The SP is very anxious because they know in the past five years they have not done anything in and the people of the state are very angry with them," said Maurya.

"On the day of voting the people of the state will vindicate their anger against the SP. So, the Samajwadi and Congress alliance does not make any difference and anyway, Congress has no recognition in UP," he added.

Putting all speculations to rest, the Congress and the SP earlier in the day finally forged an alliance for the high-voltage Assembly polls.

The Congress, which wanted to contest as many as 121 seats, has reportedly now settled for 105 seats.

The development comes after Congress general secretary Ahmed Patel said that Priyanka Gandhi intervened to end the ongoing deadlock over entering into an alliance to counter the in the politically crucial state.

"Wrong to suggest lightweights were dealing on behalf of the Congress party. The discussion was at the highest level- between CM (UP), GS I/C & Priyanka Gandhi," he tweeted.

Eyeing a second term in office, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that his final offer was 100 seats for the Congress.

However, SP leader Naresh Agarwal on Saturday said the possibility of an alliance was "almost over" and blamed the "stubborn" attitude of Congress for the deadlock.

"The Chief Minister (Akhilesh Yadav) had made an offer of 100 seats to the Congress, but they are asking for 120 seats. We told them that we have 234 sitting legislators and there are some others who will also contest. So, we need at least 300 seats for ourselves," Agarwal told ANI.

Akhilesh had earlier on Friday announced candidates for 209 constituencies, which will vote in the first two phases of the assembly polls. Interestingly, the constituencies included nine in western which were won by the grand old party in the 2012 assembly polls.

The SP is said to be the major partner in the alliance and has so far argued that the Congress performed better only in 54 seats in in the last polls.

will vote in seven phases beginning February 11 and results will be announced on March 11.