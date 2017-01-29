UP polls 2017: Cong-SP like Ganga-Yamuna, Saraswati will flow, says Rahul

Calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister his friend, vice-president on Sunday said the alliance of his party with the would make the northern state stronger. He added that the joint front was against the politics of aggression and fear. "And, this is no alliance of convenience," said Gandhi.





Gandhi noted that the two parties have similarities and differences too, however, he ascertained that they will contest the elections on similarities. "We will have to make some compromises also," Gandhi said. "Congress- alliance will make UP stronger," he said in a with Akhilesh.Gandhi noted that the two parties have similarities and differences too, however, he ascertained that they will contest the elections on similarities. "We will have to make some compromises also," Gandhi said.

"We are together to condemn the politics of aggression and fear. We are for progress, prosperity and peace," he added.

Underlining his personal equation with the UP chief minister, the vice-president reiterated that the alliance had made the personal and political relationship between the two leaders better.

"In a way, this alliance is like the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna out of which Saraswati of development will flow," Gandhi said, adding: "Even earlier I had said that Akhilesh is a good person. But, he is not allowed to work."

Echoing similar views, Yadav said: "The cycle and handle are a great combination. Rahul and I are two wheels of the same cycle."

The SP president also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking if anybody saw achche din.

"We saw winters, summers, monsoon... even the (BJP's) manifesto yesterday... but did anybody see achche din," Akhilesh quipped, adding, "This alliance will answer those who made the nation stand in queue."

Asked if the two parties will fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as alliance partners, Gandhi said, "Whether we will form an alliance in the Lok Sabha election or not is open to discussion."



The leader refused to discuss the Ram Temple issue saying it is "sub judice". "The BJP rakes it up during every election. I will not comment on something that is sub judice," he said.



Commenting on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Gandhi said, "Mayawati's ideology is not harmful for the country, so do not compare Mayawatiji with RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has played a pivotal role in forming the alliance.

The Gandhi scion called sister Priyanka "an asset to the Congress". "Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her, if she campaigns or not is her choice; she is an asset to the Congress," he said.