UP polls 2017: Filing of nominations for 2nd phase begins

Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8

Filing of nominations began today for the second phase of Assembly polls on February 15, covering 67 constituencies spread over 11 districts in Muslim-dominated western UP.



Notification for it was issued today itself. The filing of nominations will continue till January 27. Withdrawal of candidature could be done till February 1 and polling will be on February 15.



The districts going to polls in the second phase are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun.



Over 2.28 crore voters, including 1.04 women, will exercise their franchise.



In 2012, of these 67 seats, SP had won 34 followed by with 18 seats. won 10 while got three and Peace Party and Ittehad-e-Millat Council won one seat each.



Among 12 reserved seats in this phase, SP had won nine and secured three in 2012. could not open its account on these seats.



The prestige of stalwarts like senior UP minister Azam Khan in Rampur, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav in Badaun, leader Imran Masood in Saharanpur and Union Minister Santosh Gangwar in Bareilly will be at stake to ensure victory of their respective candidates.



The Muslim-dominated areas will also be an acid test for chief Mayawati, who is banking heavily on Dalit-Muslim vote bank, in the region which was once its favourite hunting ground.



This time, is relying on Muslim support by giving them maximum 97 tickets (out of 403) and the poll outcome will reflect as to what extent has been able to keep her Dalit support base intact amid intense wooing by and also to what extent she can garner Muslim support compared to last time.



Samajwadi Party will be banking on its alliance with and the face of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.



The turnout of voters, especially minorities, in the first two phases could give an inkling of the mood of Muslims and determine if the overall contest will be between and SP or and or whether it will be a three-way fight.



The first phase of polling in Muslim-dominated region on February 11 could also bring out the impact of Hyderabad based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi.

