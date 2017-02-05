TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Akhilesh clinging to whatever support he gets to retain power, says Modi
Business Standard

UP polls 2017: Gaurav Bhatia resigns from all posts of Samajwadi Party

Bhatia said he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

With five days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday announced a stunner by resigning from the post of National President Legal Wing of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and all other posts in the party.

Confirming to ANI, Bhatia further informed that he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision, but added that he had forwarded his resignation to party patriarch Mulayam Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Last month, SP MLA from Etah Assembly constituency quit the party after he was denied ticket while hitting out at SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, calling him a "traitor".

Ashu Yadav announced his resignation and said he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections independently.

In Uttar Pradesh, election campaign for the first and second phase is in full swing where election will be held on 11th and 15th of this month.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

UP polls 2017: Gaurav Bhatia resigns from all posts of Samajwadi Party

Bhatia said he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision

Bhatia said he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision
With five days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday announced a stunner by resigning from the post of National President Legal Wing of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and all other posts in the party.

Confirming to ANI, Bhatia further informed that he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision, but added that he had forwarded his resignation to party patriarch Mulayam Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Last month, SP MLA from Etah Assembly constituency quit the party after he was denied ticket while hitting out at SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, calling him a "traitor".

Ashu Yadav announced his resignation and said he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections independently.

In Uttar Pradesh, election campaign for the first and second phase is in full swing where election will be held on 11th and 15th of this month.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

UP polls 2017: Gaurav Bhatia resigns from all posts of Samajwadi Party

Bhatia said he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision

With five days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday announced a stunner by resigning from the post of National President Legal Wing of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and all other posts in the party.

Confirming to ANI, Bhatia further informed that he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision, but added that he had forwarded his resignation to party patriarch Mulayam Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Last month, SP MLA from Etah Assembly constituency quit the party after he was denied ticket while hitting out at SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, calling him a "traitor".

Ashu Yadav announced his resignation and said he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections independently.

In Uttar Pradesh, election campaign for the first and second phase is in full swing where election will be held on 11th and 15th of this month.

image
Business Standard
177 22