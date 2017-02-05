UP polls 2017: Gaurav Bhatia resigns from all posts of Samajwadi Party

With five days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, on Sunday announced a stunner by resigning from the post of President Legal Wing of the (SP) and all other posts in the party.

Confirming to ANI, Bhatia further informed that he did not want to reveal why he had taken the decision, but added that he had forwarded his resignation to party patriarch Mulayam Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Last month, SP MLA from Etah Assembly constituency quit the party after he was denied ticket while hitting out at SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, calling him a "traitor".

Ashu Yadav announced his resignation and said he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections independently.

In Uttar Pradesh, election campaign for the first and second phase is in full swing where election will be held on 11th and 15th of this month.