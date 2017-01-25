UP polls 2017: Over Rs 3 lakh seized from two, including RLD candidate kin

-
Over Rs three lakh in cash was seized by the flying squads from two persons in Mathura, with one of them being the brother of a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
"Rs 1.66 lakh was seized form Yashpal Naohar, brother of Yogesh Naohar the RLD candidate from Mant Assembly constituency," Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) in-charge ADM Ravindra Kumar said, adding Yashpal could not furnish the details of the amount he was carrying.
Rs 1.69 lakh was seized from Deepak Agrawal by another election flying squad team, he said.
Following the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, any cash beyond Rs 50,000 could be subjected to scrutiny by Election Commission nominated flying squads and the individual or entity carrying the amount should furnish documents in this regard.
