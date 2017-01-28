UP polls: 53 candidates in fray in five Ghaziabad constituencies

Fifty-three candidates are in the fray in the five assembly constituencies of for the first phase of on February 11.

After scrutiny and withdrawal of names, 53 candidates are in the fray, officials said.

District Election Officer Nidhi Kesarwani said 88 candidates had filed nomination papers for the first phase of polls -- 11 from Loni, 28 from Sahibabad, 20 from Ghaziabad, 17 from Muradnagar and 12 from Modinagar.

During scrutiny on January 25, 32 nominations were declared invalid leaving 56 candidates to contest.

On Friday, three women candidates withdrew their names.

Of the 53 candidates in the fray, 13 are in Ghaziabad, 14 in Muradnagar, 9 Modinagar, 11 Sahibabad and 6 in Loni.

Meanwhile, three ECI observers, CEK Deshmukh, Prithviraj Singh and Jitendra Singh, on Friday reached the Collectorate in and took stock of preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly election.

The observers issued instructions regarding polling and counting of votes.

"The observers were told that 15,508 persons have been rounded up under section 107 and 116 of CrPC while 59 anti-social elements have been booked under Goonda Act. 186 illicit arms have also been seized," District Information officer RB Singh said.

"Returning officers of all five Assembly constituencies of the district and other officials attached with district election office were present in the meeting," he added.