UP polls: Congress willing to form alliance with Akhilesh Yadav

The Congress Party on Tuesday said that they will not back off from forming an alliance with the Samajwadi Party(SP) if it reaps benefit for the people of Uttar Pradesh.
"We are ready to fight on 403 seats but if anything comes forth in benefit for the people of Uttar Pradesh then we are not going to back off," Congress leader Meem Afzal told ANI.
Afzal claimed that whole Samajwadi Party has sided with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with thumbing majority.
"The Samajwadi tussle has been decided finally and whole party has been given to Akhilesh Yadav. All MLAs and MPs are with him in thumbing majority. What relationship he is going to share with Mulayam Singh ji will be decided in future," he added.
Brimmed with confidence ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls after the Election Commission yesterday entitled the Akhilesh Yadav camp the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol, Ram Gopal Yadav, who is the close aide of the Chief Minister, hinted a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.
"We are fully prepared for the elections. It has been mentioned before by Akhilesh himself, but I haven't spoken to the national president but all options are open," Ramgopal told ANI when asked about a possible alliance with the Congress.
Meanwhile, in a major boost, the faction led Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party was allotted the 'bicycle' symbol on Monday.
"The Commission hereby announces that the group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and its reserved symbol 'Bicycle' for the purposes of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968," the order read.
Earlier, Ram Gopal submitted a dossier containing signed affidavits of support for the Akhilesh faction from party delegates, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to the Election Commission. The Akhilesh camp urged the poll body to decide on the matter at the earliest.
Nominations for the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh start in few days, but the Samajwadi Party is yet to finalise candidates.
Elections will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh starting February 11, and nominations for the first phase begin on January 17. Votes will be counted on March 11.
