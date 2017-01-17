UP polls: Congress willing to form alliance with Akhilesh Yadav

The Party on Tuesday said that they will not back off from forming an alliance with the Samajwadi Party(SP) if it reaps benefit for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"We are ready to fight on 403 seats but if anything comes forth in benefit for the people of then we are not going to back off," leader Meem Afzal told ANI.

Afzal claimed that whole has sided with Chief Minister with thumbing majority.

"The Samajwadi tussle has been decided finally and whole party has been given to Akhilesh Yadav. All MLAs and MPs are with him in thumbing majority. What relationship he is going to share with ji will be decided in future," he added.

Brimmed with confidence ahead of the assembly polls after the Commission yesterday entitled the camp the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol, Ram Gopal Yadav, who is the close aide of the Chief Minister, hinted a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.

"We are fully prepared for the elections. It has been mentioned before by Akhilesh himself, but I haven't spoken to the national president but all options are open," Ramgopal told ANI when asked about a possible alliance with the Congress.

Meanwhile, in a major boost, the faction led of the was allotted the 'bicycle' symbol on Monday.

"The Commission hereby announces that the group led by is the and is entitled to use its name and its reserved symbol 'Bicycle' for the purposes of the Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968," the order read.

Earlier, Ram Gopal submitted a dossier containing signed affidavits of support for the Akhilesh faction from party delegates, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to the Commission. The Akhilesh camp urged the poll body to decide on the matter at the earliest.

Nominations for the first phase of elections in start in few days, but the is yet to finalise candidates.

Elections will be held in seven phases in starting February 11, and nominations for the first phase begin on January 17. Votes will be counted on March 11.