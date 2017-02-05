UP polls: Mega rallies by Akhilesh-Rahul, PM Modi, Mayawati

With the political fever increasing by the day in Uttar Pradesh
for the first phase of Assembly elections, a politically charged Sunday is lined up as the big guns from all the parties will vigorously continue to woo the electorate here.
While addressing a rally in Bareilly on Saturday, Mayawati
continued to train her guns on the Samajwadi Party-Congress
alliance and termed it as tainted alliance.
Addressing another meeting in Firozabad, Mayawati
narrated achievements of her tenure, asserting that in the Samajwadi Party
regime more criminal activities were recorded than development works.
BJP
President Amit Shah, who is also campaigning in the state, addressed a public meeting in Firozabad Saturday, where he promised that the rule of law will be established in the state.
Praising action taken by prime minister on several fronts including on national security, he said government is working on inclusive development for all.
Later in the day, addressing a meeting in Agra, Union Minister Rajnath Singh
claimed that Samajwadi Party's government's claims on development are not true, adding that the state GDP has decreased from 5.6 to 3.6% in last five years.
Addressing a rally in Auraiya, CM Akhilesh Yadav
said the welfare and development work has just begun in the state and Samajwadi government will take it further in coming years. He said his landmark projects were completed in short time.
At his first election rally in Uttar Pradesh
since polls were announced, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party
and Congress, saying "the corrupt" had joined hands to bring him down.
