UP polls: Mega rallies by Akhilesh-Rahul, PM Modi, Mayawati

I have no prime ministerial ambitions: Akhilesh Yadav
ANI  |  New Delhi 

With the political fever increasing by the day in Uttar Pradesh for the first phase of Assembly elections, a politically charged Sunday is lined up as the big guns from all the parties will vigorously continue to woo the electorate here.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, a joint rally will be held by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Kanpur.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will also address the masses in mega rallies.

While addressing a rally in Bareilly on Saturday, Mayawati continued to train her guns on the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and termed it as tainted alliance.

She also blamed that BJP could not dare to project any face for chief ministership while Samajwadi Party has projected tainted Akhilesh Yadav again.

Addressing another meeting in Firozabad, Mayawati narrated achievements of her tenure, asserting that in the Samajwadi Party regime more criminal activities were recorded than development works.

BJP President Amit Shah, who is also campaigning in the state, addressed a public meeting in Firozabad Saturday, where he promised that the rule of law will be established in the state.

Praising action taken by prime minister on several fronts including on national security, he said government is working on inclusive development for all.

Later in the day, addressing a meeting in Agra, Union Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Samajwadi Party's government's claims on development are not true, adding that the state GDP has decreased from 5.6 to 3.6% in last five years.

Addressing a rally in Auraiya, CM Akhilesh Yadav said the welfare and development work has just begun in the state and Samajwadi government will take it further in coming years. He said his landmark projects were completed in short time.

At his first election rally in Uttar Pradesh since polls were announced, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying "the corrupt" had joined hands to bring him down.

