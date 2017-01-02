UP polls: Modi-led BJP eyes electoral gains amid SP feud

Amid the raging family feud and power struggle in the ruling in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party is keen to capitalise on the emerging situation to end its 14-year political wilderness in the country’s most populous state. Amid the raging family feud and power struggle in the ruling in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party is keen to capitalise on the emerging situation to end its 14-year political wilderness in the country’s most populous state.

Striking when the iron is still hot with the father-son duo of and staking claim to the SP's top post, Prime Minister and mascot of the main challenger on Monday addressed a massive rally in Lucknow.

Taking a swipe at power feud and squabbling in the ruling Yadav clan, Modi said a particular political party was busy in saving the ruling family and was the only party, which was interested in saving UP from misrule.

The infighting has already reached a crescendo with UP Chief Minister Akhilesh being anointed SP's new national president at an emergency party convention on Sunday.

The convention has been termed illegal by Mulayam, who is camping in New Delhi on Monday. Earlier in the day, he also met Election Commission (EC) officials accompanied by his trusted aide Amar Singh and younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav in this regard.

Both, and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are anticipating to gain from the confusion created amongst the core voters of SP, primarily backwards and Muslims. While BSP is hoping to gain traction amongst Muslims votes in the state, the leaders believe the division of Muslim votes amongst and BSP would help it indirectly. Besides, it is also eyeing non-Yadav backward votes in the forthcoming UP polls.

Addressing the rally, Modi claimed he had never seen a bigger crowd in a political rally and that it was only indicative of the people's mood for the change of guard in the state.

However, there were no major announcements by the Prime Minister on his first public meeting in the New Year.

Broaching upon black money, he said the Opposition had been hurt by demonetisation and were consequently seeking his removal instead of rooting out corruption.

He claimed the Centre had provided additional financial support to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore to UP, yet the funds had not been utilised judiciously by the state.

The rally was also addressed by President Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.