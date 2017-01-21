UP polls: RSS doing 'full swing' political activities; Congress moves EC

The on Friday drew the Commission's attention to media reports about the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) allegedly doing "full swing" political activities in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"It has been reported that has deployed their volunteers in 403 assembly constituencies in led by one convenor and two deputy convenors in each constituency," legal secretary K.C. Mittal wrote in his letter to the Chief Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi.

Mittal also alleged and its affiliated organisations have taken over campaign charge for (BJP) candidates in the state.

"The fact is and their affiliated organisations have been doing full swing political activities without being registered as a political party with the Commission," Mittal said.

"Contrary to their claim their office bearers namely Sarsangh Chalak, Sah Sarkaryarah, Pramukhs, Karyakarinis Sadayas and other volunteers work and conduct activities for all political purposes for and their candidates to miniscule level, not in their own right, but deceptively under the umbrella of BJP, a political party registered under section 29 A of Representation Act," Mittal said.

Mittal, in his letter, further claimed according to the constitution and other documents submitted to the Commission for registration as a political party, or any of other their organisations are not a department, unit or a wing of the nor their integral part "legally or factually".

"The question is how can as a registered political party permit and their affiliated organisation to use and allow them to function as an authorised agent and not be bound by the norms of the laws?" the leader questioned.

"This vitiates the basic structure and negates the laws, its intent and purpose. They cannot also be permitted to conduct themselves in such a manner," he said.

Urging the EC to hold fair elections in the state, Mittal said: "Please issue directions to all CEOs, DEOs and other officers and personnel involved in the monitoring of the campaign and the Model Code of Conduct to keep proper account of expenditure incurred by them and add to the account of the respective candidates in each constituency."

"And also ensure that no campaign is conducted by them or their associates and affiliates in violation of the norms laid down by the COmmission," Mittal added.