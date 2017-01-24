UP polls: Shivpal finds no mention in Akhilesh's list of star campaigners

The bitter power game within the Mulayam clan appeared to be festering on Tuesday with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, in his new role as chief, leaving out his warring uncle from the list of party's star campaigners for the UP Assembly polls.

The ruling party gave a list of its 40 star campaigners to the Election Commission, but it had no mention of Shivpal, who was engaged in a bitter war with his nephew.

The list, which was sent to the poll panel in Delhi by National General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav, contains names of party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh and 38 other leaders, keeping Shivpal out.

Incidentally, Shivpal was not present at the press conference where Akhilesh released the party's manifesto on January 22. Even patron Mulayam was conspicuous by his absence though he turned up at the headquarters long after the event was over, blaming his delay on traffic chaos.

The other leaders who would champion the party's cause include Kironmay Nanda, Azam Khan, Ramgopal Yadav, Naresh Agarwal, Jaya Bachchan and Rajendra Chowdhury, besides state presidents of Yuvjan Sabha, Youth Brigade and leader from Maharashtra Abu Asim Azmi.

has fielded Shivpal, Mulayam's younger brother, from Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah district, the home turf of the Yadav clan.

UP will go for polls in seven phases beginning February 11.