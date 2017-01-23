UP polls: SP-Congress forged pact to hide hooliganism, corruption, says BJP

Taking a jibe at the newly forged alliance between and the ahead of the Assembly elections, the (BJP) on Monday said the alliance had been made to drag the attention of the people from the hooliganism, corruption and violence going on in the state.

"Just to cover up the hooliganism, corruption and violence, made up their family drama and now again they are aligning with to drag the attention of people. But the people of are very smart. The people know that development is only possible in regime," said leader Shahnawaz Hussain.

Hussain further stated that the people of will never forget the failure of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Government and expressed confidence over winning the upcoming elections.

Echoing similar sentiments, another leader Siddharth Nath Singh said that, "The have ruled the state on the basis of sheer hooliganism and now they and the party have united to contest the polls. They have been forced to do that because thing are in favour of government."

The and yesterday firmed up an alliance for next month's high-voltage Assembly polls at a joint press briefing.

They vowed to make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister of the politically crucial state yet again while promising to free the state from communal and divisive forces.

The formal announcement of SP- alliance has come after discussions by the two sides over few days before they agreed to 298-105 formula.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav yesterday released the election manifesto for the assembly polls.

The electioneering process in has started gaining momentum with every passing day, as for the first phase of election, for which polling is scheduled on 11th February, a total of 168 candidates filed nominations till 21st January.

In this phase 73 seats are at stake for which nominations can be filed till tomorrow. Whereas for the 67 seats of second phase, the last date of nomination filing is January 27 and only 16 candidates filed their nomination so far.

The poll process in begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in western will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.

is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.