The coming assembly in during February-March 2017 is likely to inject almost Rs 2,000 crore of accounted in the state economy through canvassing and electioneering by different candidates.

The figure has been arrived by taking 2012 UP as the base, when 6,839 had contested the for 403 state legislative assembly seats.

The Commission (EC) has fixed the expenses ceiling of Rs 28 lakh on individual for 2017 UP poll, up from the corresponding figure of Rs 16 lakh for the 2012 election, a hike of 75 per cent in the ceiling.

Taking the conservative figure of an equal number of contesting UP this time and multiplying the same by the ceiling fixed by EC, the cumulative by all the adds up to about Rs 2,000 crore.

Interestingly, there was a jump of over 52 per cent in the number of fighting 2012 UP compared to 2007, when a total of 4,487 had contested on different party tickets or as independents.

However, the actual is much higher than the ceiling and has been estimated at 5-10 times by experts and retired bureaucrats. The have to spend towards their aides, volunteers and party workers in the run-up to elections, besides incurring for publicity, canvassing, vehicles, office, snacks, tents etc.

Besides, the actual in accounted could still be much higher, since the political parties are free to legitimately incur separate in holding political rallies and public meetings in support of their candidates. This is treated in isolation to the respective candidates' expenditure.

The recent demonetisation has squeezed the cash availability in the economy and is likely to put a tab on unaccounted funds finding its way to polls preparation and canvassing. Demonetisation could even limit the number of fighting as independents, yet the actual impact would be known only post elections.

The has set up strict guidelines with regards to expenses and mandated the to operate a separate bank account to reflect their for audit.

UP would span 7 phases with voting between February 11 and March 8, 2017. Nearly 150 million electorates would be eligible to cast their vote.