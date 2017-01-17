UP polls: Will step down for Akhilesh if asked to, says Sheila Dikshit

-
ALSO READBJP takes its time to announce its UP CM candidate How the Yadav vs Yadav family drama unfolded in Samajwadi Party Akhilesh emerges unrivalled in SP, party feud ends Yadav vs Yadav: Mulayam likely to crack whip on Akhilesh, may take charge from him Yadav vs Yadav: How Samajwadi Party's dreams to retain UP are in doldrums
-
Congress party's chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday said that she will withdraw from CM candidature, if asked to.
Her statements come just when Congress leader and UP incharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that Congress and SP will fight together in UP.
"Talks are on about SP-Congress alliance, it will benefit UP. I will do what high command decides,' Sheila Dikshit said.
"If I am asked to step down then I will do it... there can't be two chief ministerial candidates," Dikshit added.
Congress Party on Monday had said that they will not back off from forming an alliance with the SP if it reaps benefit for the people of Uttar Pradesh.
After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was allotted the 'Bicycle' symbol by the Election Commission on Monday, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit congratulated him. It is good that the Election Commission has taken a decision on the issue," she said.
Nominations for the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh start in few days, but the Samajwadi Party is yet to finalise candidates.
Elections will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh starting February 11, and nominations for the first phase begin on January 17. Votes will be counted on March 11.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU