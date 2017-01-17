UP polls: Will step down for Akhilesh if asked to, says Sheila Dikshit

As Ghulam Nabi Azad announces formation of a Congress-SP alliance in UP, Dixit offers to step down

party's chief ministerial candidate for on Tuesday said that she will withdraw from CM candidature, if asked to.



Her statements come just when leader and UP incharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that and SP will fight together in UP.



"Talks are on about SP- alliance, it will benefit UP. I will do what high command decides,' said.



"If I am asked to step down then I will do it... there can't be two chief ministerial candidates," Dikshit added.



Party on Monday had said that they will not back off from forming an alliance with the SP if it reaps benefit for the people of Uttar Pradesh.



After Chief Minister was allotted the 'Bicycle' symbol by the Election Commission on Monday, leader congratulated him. It is good that the Election Commission has taken a decision on the issue," she said.



Nominations for the first phase of elections in start in few days, but the is yet to finalise candidates.

Elections will be held in seven phases in starting February 11, and nominations for the first phase begin on January 17. Votes will be counted on March 11.