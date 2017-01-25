UP tussle: Amethi, Rae Bareli seats reach Priyanka Gandhi's doorstep

After playing a key role in clinching the Samajwadi Party- pre-poll pact in UP, Vadra has another difficult task at hand.



According to sources, the tussle over the 10 assembly seats falling under and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies, considered to be Nehru-Gandhi family bastions, has reached the doorstep of Priyanka who may speak to SP chief over the issue.

strategists are miffed that the SP has left only four of the 10 seats for the Congress, which wants to contest all 10 as it does not want to cede space to the SP in the Gandhi family strongholds.

Adopting a tough posture, the has started campaigning for its candidates on all the 10 assembly seats even as there is no clarity on seat sharing in the VVIP area.

"Our candidates have started campaigning in all 10 assembly seats. We will lay claim on all 10 seats," said managers.

According to sources, in the Rae Bareli area, SP has left Unchahar and Sareni assembly seats for the and has declared its candidates in the remaining three including Harchandpur, Bachchrawan and Sadar.

Similarly, in the area, the SP has left Jagdishpur and Tiloi assembly seats for the while it has declared nominees in Amethi, Gauriganj and Salon.

"The SP has even allotted poll symbol bicycle to its candidates for purpose of filing nomination," said a strategist indicating that the ally was in no mood for a give and take.

Noting that there was still time for negotiations as these seats will go to polls in phase IV and V on February 23 and 27 respectively, the leader said, "The top bosses are at it?let's see what happens."

Sources said the workers, who have been working hard for many months, would be upset if the party is seen playing second fiddle to the SP in the VVIP areas.

The SP, which had won seven of the 10 seats in the 2012 assembly polls says it has the first claim on the tickets.

The SP has declared Gayatri Prasad Prajapati from Amethi, Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj seats, Asha Kishore from Salon, Devendra Pratap Singh from Sareni and Manoj Kumar Pandey from Unchahar, all sitting lawmakers.

SP sources said the had lost all five assembly seats under Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency and could win only two Jagdishpur and Tiloi under the parliamentary constituency, in the 2012 assembly polls.

Further, its nominee from Tiloi, Mohd Muslim defected to BSP last year when he voted again party nominee Kapil Sibal for the Rajya Sabha polls. He was expelled from the soon after. The other Radhey Shyam from Jagdishpur may be fielded again, the sources said.