Uproar in UP Assembly, BJP demands Azam Khan's resignation over rape remark

Question Hour of Assembly on Wednesday was washed out amid uproar by members demanding resignation of controversial minister for his alleged remark on the sensational Bulandshahr gangrape case.

and members trooped into the Well of the House as soon as it met with separate banners demanding the resignation of and over "poor law and order situation" in the state.

members were demanding the resignation of Khan for his alleged remark on victims.

members having banners mentioning SP government as 'Bhrasthachari and kisan virodhi sarkar' (corrupt and anti-farmer government) and poor law and order in the state.

Amid the din, Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey adjourned the House for entire Question Hour.

Later, talking to reporters legislative party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna demanded Khan's resignation. "He has no moral right to sit in the House. He should resign and we are demanding it."

The brutal Bulandshahr incident happened on the night of July 29, when a group of highway robbers stopped the car of a Noida-based family and sexually assaulted a woman and her daughter after dragging them out of the vehicle at gun-point.

The Supreme Court had on August 29 taken note of the alleged controversial remarks of Khan that the gang rape case was a "political conspiracy".

On November 17, the apex court directed Khan to tender an "unconditional apology" for his remarks and last week it accepted his "sincere and heartful remorse."

Initially, the FIR was lodged by the Police under various provisions on July 30. The CBI re-registered the case on August 18 in pursuance to the Allahabad High Court's interim order in the case.