US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis to visit India on Tuesday

Friends from afar? US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis will visit India and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman this week. This is the first visit by a Cabinet-level official to India under the (Donald) Trump administration. "The secretary will emphasise that the US views India as a valued and influential partner, with broad mutual interests extending well beyond South Asia," the Pentagon said in a statement. The two-day visit will start from Tuesday. "The secretary will also express US' ...