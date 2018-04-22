Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sets his sights on core issues

Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, recently visited her parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli, after one and a half years. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also visited his Amethi pocket borough.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also among prominent national-level politicos who have touched base in Uttar Pradesh this month. With the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha poll just about 12 months away, UP, which has been a virtual fulcrum of successive general elections, is buzzing with political activity. In the months to come, ...