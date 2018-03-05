Uttar Pradesh govt needs to provide infrastructure beyond Noida: Investors

At the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, all from President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union cabinet ministers and industry captains, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for “improved” law and order situation in the first 11 months of his rule.

They also lauded his commitment to personally monitor the execution of all 1,045 investment proposals worth Rs 4.28 trillion. This was perhaps the first time when a prime minister had personally led 18 Cabinet ministers, including ...