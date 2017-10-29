Uttar Pradesh's uneasy tryst with business

On October 23, when the representatives of 26 US corporate majors — including Boeing, Facebook, Adobe, Oracle, and Cargill — met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, tucked away between the old chestnuts about infrastructure in the dialogues were significant takeaways from the state government. The upshots were the promise to effect a “flexible” labour policy that’s afoot and, more importantly, demonstrating with data the “transformed” law and order situation that had “slumped” to the nadir during the ...