Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Economic and social indicators of the state

It is expected that there would be again a close contest between the BJP and Congress

It is expected that there would be again a close contest between the BJP and Congress

Uttarakhand is divided into two regions, Garhwal and Kumaon. The upcoming Assembly elections are largely fought along the caste and regional lines. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have distributed tickets keeping this equation in mind. The other important factor in the elections is the vote of a large number of defence personnel and their families residing in the Himalayan state. Business Standard analyses the performance of Uttarakhand on various economic and social indicators:

Sahil Makkar