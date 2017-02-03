Uttarakhand election 2017: Congress woos young voters by job offer promise

With the youth constituting nearly 57 per cent of Uttarakhand's total electorate, Pradesh on Friday launched an initiative in Dehradun designed especially to woo young voters by enrolling them for a scheme that promises one job to a young member of each household by 2020.

Besides, it also promises payment of a monthly stipend to jobless young men for 36 months till they get employment.

Part of Chief Minister Harish Rawat's 9 sankalps (commitments) announced in Dehradun recently to lure voters to the party ahead of February 15 Assembly polls, the initiative titled 'Har Sang Harda' aims at providing one job per household for a youth between 18 -35 years of age by 2020 and an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month for every jobless member of the age group through a 'Berozgari Bhatta Card' for 36 months till they are employed.

The youth will also be given skill training till such employment is provided.

'Harda' is a term of endearment given to Chief Minister by his admirers.

"This is not a mere promise, but a sankalp - our resolve to empower the youth in Uttarakhand by making them self-sufficient," Pradesh Committee President and party candidate from Sahaspur Kishore Upadhyay who launched the initiative in the presence of AICC member Kumari Selja told reporters.

The campaign kickstarted with a mass registration drive where Upadhyay enrolled youth in Sahaspur constituency by providing them a unique ID through which the "Berozgari Bhatta Card" can be activated.

To activate the card, the youth will sms the Unique ID Number to 9235002222 from his/her mobile.

They will then receive a 4 digit code, which they will write at the back of the card.

Once activated, this card will ensure that the bearer can approach government if it returns to power for skill training and unemployment allowance.

People can avail these cards through stalls set up at party offices, markets, through individual karyakartas who are conducting a door-to-door exercise across the state.

Addressing the media at the launch, Selja said, "Instead of waiting for the government to be formed, we are already in the process of preparing the roadmap for the next government so that we implement such initiatives on a mission mode."

"People have faith in CM Harish Rawat, for whom this is a personal commitment," she said.

Rawat who unveiled his 9 point agenda for another tenure in office "Rawat Ke Sankalp" (Rawat's pledges/ commitments) had last week asked party candidates to start the registration process from the bottom of the economic ladder, targeting first the state's poorest of the poor.