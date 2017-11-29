Robert Vadra questions 'hurry' in Aadhaar-bank account linkage

President Sonia Gandhi's son-in- on Wednesday accused the central of "creating new problems" for the common man and questioned why it was in a "hurry" to link accounts with numbers.

"India... let's be prepared for a situation where we are not able to swipe our card; unable to get our salary transferred to accounts; or cannot operate the ATM... Why? Because we didn't meet our deadline of December 31 to link Cards (numbers) to our accounts," Vadra said in a Facebook post.

"What will be the outcome? This will lead to de-activation of our accounts! The important question is -- how much time will a take to reactivate the account after deactivating it? This question till date has not been answered!" he said.

Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's of creating new problems for the common man.

"Have all problems in our country been resolved, that new ones are being created everyday for the common man? Do we have proper laws and enforcement to deal with the privacy of the Card? There are numerous such questions in the mind of every citizen," he said.

"Sarkar (government) can't make the citizens guinea pigs, to experiment till the basic infrastructure is in order to implement the change. Each time simply stating that the 'intention of the wasn't wrong' will not work or be accepted."

Vadra questioned why the was in a hurry if they were "well prepared".

"Or after implementing, it will be reversed and create more uncertainty and confusions... please think for the citizens of the country and of their struggles," he added.