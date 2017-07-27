Vendetta against me, says Tejashwi Yadav; slams JD(U), BJP

Former Bihar deputy chief minister today slammed the and former ally alleging they pursued a " politics" against him.



"My performance perturbed our ally and against me exposes their viciousness", Tejashwi said in a tweet after the returned to the fold.



Nitish Kumar was sworn as the chief minister today, a day after he resigned dumping Lalu Prasad's RJD. Kumar joined hands with the opposition today to reclaim his post."I entered in govt with a clean slate with a keen desire of writing a positive story for people of Bihar, only to find an opportunist rival," Tejashwi said in another tweet.After the and the met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi late last night and staked claim to form the coalition government, Tejashwi had said the swearing-in of a new dispensation was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)