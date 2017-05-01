Venkaiah Naidu is India's new expert on Sharia, says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen ( AIMIM) chief on Monday slammed Union Minister for speaking on the much-debated 'Triple Talaq' issue, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to keep the fire of communalism ignited.

Taking a dig at Naidu, Owaisi dubbed him as an 'expert on Sharia, asking the minister to not be selective and speak on other issues also concerning the Muslim community.

"Well, the nation now has a new expert on who happens to be I would ask him to explain to us what is Why is Naidu not talking about the rights of Pilu Khan's blind mother, about rights of Zakia Jafri, about Akhlaq's wife and mother, and Najeeb's mother? So, this selective talking about rights is not acceptable to us," Owaisi told ANI.

Owaisi further said that when the Supreme Court is to hear the matter from May 11 onwards, then why is the intruding before.

Earlier yesterday, Naidu reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to not politicise the issue of and asserted that the controversial practice had no sanction in Shariat.

" is a matter of right of equality and right of women to live with dignity. It should not be politicised. I appeal to all political parties to take a resolve to put an end to negative politics," he said, while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Modi earlier on Saturday appealed to the Muslim community to find for a proper solution to end the practice of

Addressing the Basva festival, he told the media, "I believe people from Muslim community would come up to solve the issue of and act as saviour to the Muslim women in this crucial period."

He further went on to say that there should be no discrimination in the country, adding that ' Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' was the motto of his government and it would fulfil the promises made to the people without any discrimination.