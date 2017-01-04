Assembly elections announced. Voting for 5 states begins Feb 4

-
The model of conduct comes into effect immediately.
The terms of the legislative assembly in Uttar Pradesh is going to end on May 27, Uttarakhand is due to expire on March 26 while that of Goa, Manipur and Punjab expires on March 18.
160 million voters will exercise their franchise in polling that will be held in 690 Assembly consitutencies. 1.85 lakh polling stations will be set up with some of them being modern polling station as well.
Here is the Schedule of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. For more details: https://t.co/kwLhW9Q0cI pic.twitter.com/uRTefYFtoy— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 4, 2017
