Wait for the 'jinx' effect: Akhilesh on PM and Yogi's Noida visit

president on Sunday said the effect of the " Jinx" would be seen in the coming years.



Yadav was referring to the latest visit of the prime minister and UP chief minister to the region.



" jinx" is a superstitious belief among political parties and chief ministers in UP that a person who goes to during his or her chief ministership loses the next elections.Adityanath, along with the prime minister, went to recently to inaugurate a 12-km stretch of the Kalkaji Mandir- Botanical Garden segment of Delhi Metro's new Magenta Line.Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "I believed in the jinx. It's good that both - the chief minister and the prime minister - visited there, now its impact is to be seen".The former chief minister said the impact of the jinx was "visible"."I saw in pictures that he (Yogi) could not flag off or press the button to start metro services," Yadav said.The " jinx" took root after chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh had to step down in June 1988 a few days after he returned fromIn 2013, former UP chief minister did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit organised in Noida, when then prime minister Manmohan Singh was the chief guest.Before him, politicians like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh too avoided going to when they were chief ministers of the state.