Was Babri really a mosque? Was Ram born on disputed site?

The Supreme Court, which on Tuesday began hearing the long pending Ayodhya land dispute case, has now posted the next hearing to February 8, 2018. During the course of its hearing, the court would have to settle a host of issues. And, these issues are not just legal in nature but also revolve around theology and historical aspects of the dispute. Here are some of the questions that have been raised by various petitioners in the case that would be deliberated upon by the Bench hearing the case.

1) Was the building described as mosque in the sketch map really a mosque as is being claimed?



2) When was the mosque built and by whom — whether it was built by Babar or by Meer Baqui?





3) Was the Babri mosque constructed on the site of a Hindu temple after demolishing the same?

4) Was the allegedly destroyed by Babar existing at Nazul plot no. 583 of the Khasra of the year 1931 of Mohalla Kot Ram Chandra known as Ram Kot, City Ayodhya (also called Nazul estate) Ayodhya?



5) Was the mosque dedicated to almighty God?



6) Was the mosque used by the members of the Muslim community for offering prayers from times immemorial?



7) Was the in possession of the property up to 1949 and was dispossessed from the same in 1949?



8) Whether the Hindus in general and the devotees of Lord Ram in particular have the right to offer prayers at the site because of continuous possession for a long period of time historically?



9) Is the disputed land in Ayodhya the actual site of birth of Lord Ram?



10) Were idols and objects of worship in place inside the mosque in the night intervening 22nd and 23rd December, 1949, or they have been in existence there since earlier?



11) Whether Hindus in general and in particular historically had the right to worship the idols and other objects of worship?



12) Have the Hindus been visiting the place in dispute considering it a sacred place of pilgrimage since times immemorial?



13) Were Muslims in possession of the disputed property from 1528 and whether Hindus were aware of this fact at that time?



14) Did the idols of Lord Ram and other idols continue to be kept inside the Babri mosque even after its construction?



15) Did Hindus continue to visit the Babri mosque to offer prayers to idols even though it was a mosque?



16) Was the Babri mosque land-locked and could not be reached except by passing through places of Hindu worship?



17) If Hindus were using a portion of the Babri mosque as a place of worship, do Islamic laws allow the construction of a mosque at such a site.



18) Since the Babri mosque did not have minarets, could it be really considered a mosque?



19) Since the Babri mosque was surrounded by a graveyard on three sides, could it be really considered a mosque?



20) Whether the pillars inside and outside the mosque contain images of Hindu Gods and Goddesses?



21) If the Babri mosque has images of Hindu gods and goddesses, could it be really considered a mosque according to Islamic laws?



22) Since the Babri mosque stands demolished, can it still be called a mosque?



23) Whether the outer courtyard of the demolished mosque contain Ram Chabutra, Bhandar and Sita Rasoi?



24) Whether Ram Chabutra, Bhandar and Sita Rasoi were also demolished on December 6, 1992, when the Babri mosque was pulled down?



25) Was the alleged mosque dedicated by Emperor Babar for worship by Muslims and subsequently made a public waqf property?



26) Is the Nirmohi Akhara, Panchayati Math of Rama Nand sect of Bairagis a religious denomination following its religious faith according to its own custom?



27) Was the idol of Lord Ram installed under the central dome of the Babri mosque in the early hours of December 23, 1949?



28) If the idols were placed in mosque after its demolition in violation of court orders, could they still be considered as idols of a Hindu god worthy of worship?