TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

After Adityanath left, AC, sofa taken away from slain BSF trooper's home
Business Standard

WATCH: Kapil Mishra collapses after press conference exposing AAP's

He was sacked from AAP on March 6

Agencies 

Kapil Mishra, AAP
AAP MLA Kapil Mishra fainted while he was showing cheques during a press conference on revelations on AAP’s finances, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra fell unconscious during his press conference on disclosure of AAP party's finances in the national capital on Sunday afternoon. Later, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. 

Accusing Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by the evening, the expelled leader said if Kejriwal didn't tender his resignation, he will drag him from his chair and put him behind the bars. 

Mishra is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since Wednesday, demanding AAP party leaders reveal details of their foreign trips.

Mishra was removed as Delhi's Water Minister on March 6 in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP. He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

WATCH: Kapil Mishra collapses after press conference exposing AAP's

He was sacked from AAP on March 6

He was sacked from AAP on March 6
Sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra fell unconscious during his press conference on disclosure of AAP party's finances in the national capital on Sunday afternoon. Later, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. 

Accusing Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by the evening, the expelled leader said if Kejriwal didn't tender his resignation, he will drag him from his chair and put him behind the bars. 

Mishra is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since Wednesday, demanding AAP party leaders reveal details of their foreign trips.

Mishra was removed as Delhi's Water Minister on March 6 in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP. He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.



 image
Business Standard
177 22

WATCH: Kapil Mishra collapses after press conference exposing AAP's

He was sacked from AAP on March 6

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra fell unconscious during his press conference on disclosure of AAP party's finances in the national capital on Sunday afternoon. Later, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. 

Accusing Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by the evening, the expelled leader said if Kejriwal didn't tender his resignation, he will drag him from his chair and put him behind the bars. 

Mishra is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since Wednesday, demanding AAP party leaders reveal details of their foreign trips.

Mishra was removed as Delhi's Water Minister on March 6 in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP. He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.



image
Business Standard
177 22