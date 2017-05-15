WATCH: Kapil Mishra collapses after press conference exposing AAP's

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra
fell unconscious during his press conference on disclosure of AAP
party's finances in the national
capital on Sunday afternoon. Later, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Accusing Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
of money laundering
and dared him to resign by the evening, the expelled leader said if Kejriwal didn't tender his resignation, he will drag him from his chair and put him behind the bars.
Mishra is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar
since Wednesday, demanding AAP
party leaders reveal details of their foreign trips.
Mishra was removed as Delhi's Water Minister on March 6 in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP.
He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
