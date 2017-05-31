Watch: Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi Assembly, beaten up by AAP MLAs

Suspended leader Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday manhandled by some (AAP) legislators, creating a commotion in the assembly.

Mishra, a former minister who has been carrying on a campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, levelling graft allegation against him, was seen being dragged out of the house by members.

Later, Mishra claimed that he was attacked by members when he tried to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the government.





#WATCH Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke between him and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs pic.twitter.com/fCprHosxhr — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

