Watch: Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi Assembly, beaten up by AAP MLAs

Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday manhandled by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators, creating a commotion in the Delhi assembly.
Mishra, a former minister who has been carrying on a campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, levelling graft allegation against him, was seen being dragged out of the house by Aam Aadmi Party members.
Later, Mishra claimed that he was attacked by AAP members when he tried to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Delhi government.
#WATCH Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke between him and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs pic.twitter.com/fCprHosxhr— ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017
Here's what Kapil Mishra had to say:
#WATCH Kapil Mishra says, '4-5 vidhayakon ne mujhe achaanak se maarna shuru kardiya' after being marshalled out of Delhi Assembly pic.twitter.com/IZR8dkVKSS— ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017
