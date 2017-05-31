TRENDING ON BS
Watch: Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi Assembly, beaten up by AAP MLAs

Said he was attacked by AAP members when he tried to raise corruption issue in the Delhi government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra. Photo: PTI
Kapil Mishra. Photo: PTI

Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday manhandled by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators, creating a commotion in the Delhi assembly.

Mishra, a former minister who has been carrying on a campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, levelling graft allegation against him, was seen being dragged out of the house by Aam Aadmi Party members.

Later, Mishra claimed that he was attacked by AAP members when he tried to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Delhi government.

 


 Here's what Kapil Mishra had to say:

 

