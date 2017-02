Former Prime Minister edged past reporters in stoic silence on Wednesday as he walked out of the after Narendra Modi's masked reference about his role and involvement in the alleged scams of the UPA regime.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi had said: Even though many scams took place in the country, Singh’s image remained clean. People should learn from Dr Singh how to bathe in a bathroom wearing a raincoat.”

The remark subsequently created an uproar in the upper house of the with Congres members staging a walkout.

Even on Thursday, leaders walked out of the Lok Sabha after their demands for an apology from Modi fell through.