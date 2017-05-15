Watch: Opposition disrupts UP assembly session over law & order issue

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present when the governor read the address despite the bedlam

The maiden session of the newly elected UP Assembly began on a stormy note today with opposition members throwing paper balls at the podium and the marshals trying to dodge them with files.



The customary address of Governor Ram Naik to the joint sitting of the two Houses of the state legislature was drowned in the uproar created by the opposition.



Slogan-shouting opposition members trooped into the Well despite Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit's appeal at an all-party meeting to ensure smooth proceedings.



The governor was flanked by Dixit and Chairman of the Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav.



The address is a note prepared by the government highlighting its achievements.



For the first time, the proceedings were telecast live by Doordarshan.





#WATCH: Opposition creates ruckus on first day of assembly session over law and order,blow whistles & throw paper balls at Governor Ram Naik pic.twitter.com/UQuq5dyJK2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2017

After the came to power in the state, a decision was taken to telecast live the proceedings of the House so that people could benefit."Sara Uttar Pradesh dekh raha hai aap ko (the entire Uttar Pradesh is watching you)," a visibly annoyed governor told the shouting members, who kept throwing papers at the podium and creating din.The opposition and have decided to take on the government on the law and order front.