Watch: Sitaram Yechury roughed up by a man in New Delhi

Yechury described the attack as an attempt by the RSS 'to silence the voices of dissent'

IANS  |  New Delhi 

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was roughed up by a young man at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Enraged members of the CPI(M) pounced on him and an accomplice and thrashed them before handing over the pair to police. Both were said to be from the Hindu Sena.

Yechury described the attack as an attempt by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) "to silence the voices of dissent".

"We will not be cowed down by Sangh goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win," he tweeted.

