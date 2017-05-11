Water tanker scam: Kapil Mishra records statement before ACB

Sacked Delhi Water Minister on Thursday said he had got his statement recorded with the in the alleged Rs 400 crore

"I got recorded my statement today (Thursday) and will have to again go to the office on Monday," Mishra told reporters in New Delhi.

Mishra approached the on Monday and claimed to have given evidence in support of his allegations that two persons close to Chief Minister tried to influence the scam probe.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Mishra said he will continue his indefinite fast till Delhi Kejriwal shared details on the expenses on foreign trips of leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak during the last two years.

On Wednesday, Mishra began a hunger strike on this issue. Mishra also questioned Kejriwal's silence on their foreign trips, saying "your (Kejriwal) silence is saying a lot".

Mishra, suspended from the AAP, promised "another revelation" on May 14.

He was sacked as Minister on Saturday. On Sunday, he said he saw Kejriwal receiving Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He was suspended from the party on Monday.

Mishra also accused the of planning attacks on him and said: "When I was attacked (on Wednesday evening), held a press conference instantly and said that the attacker was a Bharatiya Janta Party worker."

"Soon, it was revealed that he was not a BJP worker but a coordinator of Jain's Mohalla Clinic and an worker," Mishra said.

"Everything was pre-planned," said Mishra.

"Even Kejriwal-ji, you retweeted the wrong information," he said and slammed the national Convenor for "spreading lies".

Mishra earlier alleged that Kejriwal and two others — Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel — were responsible for the delay in action in the

The Rs 400 crore involved alleged favouritism shown in the allotment of contracts to private water tankers to supply water to areas not falling under the Delhi Jal Board's network during the previous Congress government in Delhi.