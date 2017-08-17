WB civic polls: TMC claims victory, BJP emerges as main challenger

The on Thursday swept the municipal polls in capturing all the seven civic bodies while the finished second in most places relegating the Left to the third position.

The won six seats in three municipalities which included four in Dhupguri in north Bengal and one each in Buniyadpur (north Bengal) and Panskura in south Bengal, according to the of the August 13 civic elections.

The bagged also seats in Panskura and Haldia in Midnapore district, Nalhati in Birbhum, Buniyadpur in South Dinajpur and Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri districts.

The party also registered a massive victory in Durgapur Municipal Corporation in Burdwan West district capturing all the 43 wards, besides Cooper's Camp where it won all the 12 seats.

In Haldia municipality also, the got elected in all the 29 seats, according to the declared today.

The were indicative of a paradigm shift in the state with the emerging as the main challenger to the TMC, according to poll watchers.

The Left put up a poor show with the Forward Bloc, a front partner, winning a seat in Nalhati municipality.

The failed to win even a single seat in the polls.

In Haldia municipality, once considered as a Left bastion, the won all the 29 wards securing more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled.

Of the 16 seats in Dhupguri municipality in north Bengal, the won 12 seats while the captured four.

Out of the 14 wards in Buniyadpur, also in north Bengal, the won 13 wards and the bagged one seat.

In Nalhati municipality, the won 14 of the 16 wards, while the and an independent candidate won one ward each.

In 18-member Panskura municipality, the won 17 wards and the managed to secure one ward.

The also won the by- in a ward in Jhargram municipality.

"The are a reflection of people's faith in the government and a befitting reply to the canards spread against us," secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, reacting to the outcome of the civic polls.

On the BJP's performance, senior leader Gautam Deb said, "The has shifted its vote to the The vote share of the is intact, rather we have increased our vote share. I

"It is the Left which is having a tacit understanding with the BJP," he said.

State president Dilip Ghosh, however, said, "We all know that the used money and muscle power to win the elections. We have seen how democracy was subverted by the

"In spite of a reign of terror, we have managed to win seats and come up to the second position," he said.

The opposition called the civic a "farce", with the and the Left stressing that it was "not a real reflection" of the people's mandate.

State president Adhir Chowdhury said the was ruling was "autocratically".

"What is the use of conducting elections in Bengal? The doesn't allow free and fair elections. If an opposition candidate manages to win, they poach on him," he said.

"We feel these are not the reflection of people's mandate. After the elections were held, we had demanded cancellation of the entire elections as it was not free and fair," senior leader Sujan Chakraborty said.