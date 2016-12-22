We did 'good job together': Kejriwal, Sisodia speak to Jung

However, ruling AAP slammed Jung, saying he worked under the 'influence' of the Modi dispensation

Chief Minister Kejriwal Thursday described the resignation of Lt Governor a "surprise" move while his deputy Manish Sisodia said working with him was a "bitter-sweet" experience, but the and Jung did a "good job in together."



Kejriwal and Sisodia spoke to Jung over phone and wished him luck for his future. The Chief Minister said it was "good" working with him.



"Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours," Kejriwal tweeted.



The Deputy CM said, "I spoke to him (Jung) who told me he was feeling tired and wanted to work for education. During the 49-day regime as well, we had bitter-sweet experience with him. In health, education, electricity, we and the L-G worked together."



"Despite all the bitter-sweet experiences, I can say that together with we have good job for Delhi," he tweeted.



On being asked about names of Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and former police chief B S Bassi doing the rounds for the post of the L-G, Sisodia said it is prerogative of Centre to depute Lt Governor.



"We want cooperation from the Centre. We will fight for the people's interest if there is no cooperation from the Centre," he said.



"Good wishes to for his future endeavour. God should give some good sense to them who controlled him. Will the war continue even after Jung's (exit)?" minister Kapil Mishra said.



Senior leader Kumar Vishwas termed Jung's tenure "disgraceful".



Vishwas alleged the L-G troubled the at the behest of Modi dispensation and took a jibe saying Jung would get a "better posting".



"The Modi promotes its people. We hope, he gets a better posting after this. I am unhappy that his tenure was disgraceful. Now that he has gone, good luck to him.



"Najeeb Jung's behaviour was not his. He was under the influence of someone. We hope the next L-G gives priority to issues concerning people and does not work under anyone's influence," Vishwas said.



In a sudden move, Jung today resigned amid a bitter confrontation with the government.



Without citing reasons, Jung's office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre. 65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of on July 9, 2013.

Kejriwal also said he was looking to work together with the next Lt Governor.



"Let's see who will be appointed now. I hope to work together with the next LG for Delhi's development," he told reporters here.

