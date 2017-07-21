We don't support violence against any religion: RSS on cow vigilantism

Calling for an end to the politicisation of incidents of cow vigilantism, the on Friday said it does not support any kind of violence linked to cow protection and demanded action against those found guilty.



"Instead of connecting it (violence in the name of cow protection) with RSS, action should be taken against them and those who are found guilty should be punished. should take its own course," Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh said.



Vaidya, who was replying to questions on incidents of lynching and violence linked to cow protection, said "Sangh does not support any kind of violence. We have said it earlier and made it clear earlier too"."'Gau Raksha' is a different issue. The movement of Gau Raksha has been going on for hundreds of years. These incidents have been happening for years together. It is not that it has happened for the first time," he said.leader said that the media is trying to connect it with a kind of ideology and opposition is trying to politicise the issue."It is wrong. has never supported the violence. Doing over it and demeaning a part of society, it is not good," he said.The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day conclave here ended today, the first such meet in Jammu and Kashmir since independence, during which issues related to the situation in the state, country and various other topics were discussed.The Akhil Bhartiya Pracharak conference from July 18-20, was held following the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and in the backdrop of the worsening security situation and increasing militancy in Kashmir.As many as 195 pracharaks (preachers), heads of all allied organisations of and top leaders took part in the conference, in which its chief Mohan Bhagwat, senior leaders Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal also participated.The conference debated various issues of the country, party and society and also the situation in Kashmir, besides organisational matters and programmes in the state.Replying to another question about Congress's design at one time during its rule, to indict in terrorism and tried to force NIA to interrogate Bhagwat, Vaidya said: "it was wrong to politicise the issue and involve RSS"."Identity of this country is Hindutva, which is not against any other religion. We believe in the philosophy of well being of everyone," he added.He said "it was wrong for that government to give it a political turn. By giving it such a turn, it would be mean disaster for the country. They later got exposed".In reply to a question about election of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind as the country's 14th president, he said as all lawmakers have chosen him as president so it should be respected."It is a welcome step. He has been a BJP activist and governor. It was a decision of the party," he said.He said the situation in Bengal, which was debated in the conference, is serious and Hindus live in fear there."They are targeted with violence and violence is going on there. The government is sitting silent," he said."In the March conference, passed a resolution condemning it. But the situation has not improved there," he added.