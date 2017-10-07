We gave you Narmada waters, Modi tells Rajkot villagers in second speech

Prime Minister on Saturday claimed that his government has been successful in bringing waters of the to villages.

Addressing a rally in Rajkot, Prime Minister Modi said, "The definition of development is changing. Earlier, a hand pump would be put and a leader would use that for multiple elections. Things have changed now. We are bringing the waters of the Narmada here for the benefit of citizens."

He added that because of the Narmada waters, new employment opportunities will come up in Surendranagar and it will also become an important place for education.

He asserted that drip irrigation can be adopted in Surendranagar with the help of the Narmada.





"If Surendranagar adopts drip irrigation, one cannot imagine the scale of development, and thanks to the Narmada, that will happen," said the Prime Minister.

Describing Gujarat as a "water scarce state" that needs to be revolutionised, Prime Minister Modi said that, "By 2022, make a pledge to revolutionise by bringing micro-irrigation in "

On aviation for Rajkot, he said, "Our government has made policies of aviation and taken responsibility to connect the smallest of places by air."

He also said that his government has made aviation affordable and within the reach of the less privileged.





Speaking about Rajkot Airport, which he inaugurated on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said that the government needed only four per cent of farmland for the airport.

"We need to take only four per cent of land from farmlands for this airport. Ninety-six per cent of barren land has been taken for this so far," he said.

He said the day is not far when Rajkot Airport will offer international services.

The foundation stone for the greenfield airport was laid at Hirasar in Rajkot district.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will visit his birthplace Vadnagar in Mehsana district. He will inaugurate a medical college and a hospital having a total bed capacity of 650.





He will also launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunisation coverage. The mission will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunisation coverage.

The Prime Minister will also distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations).

ImTeCHO is aimed at improving the performance of community health workers, or ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists), through better supervision, support, and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

The same afternoon, the Prime Minister will reach Bharuch and lay the foundation stone for the Bhadbhut Barrage, which is to be built over the

He will also flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat) and Jaynagar (Bihar). Modi will also unveil plaques to mark the laying of the foundation stone and the inauguration of various plants of the Gujarat Narmada Fertilizer Corporation. He will also address a public meeting there before returning to Delhi.