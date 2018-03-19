JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Kejriwal says sorry to Gadkari, Sibal, Majithia; here's what AAP is up to
Business Standard

'We have a PM who lives in denial': Rahul on mass unemployment in India

Gandhi used a media report quoting Krugman's warning that the India story could end with mass unemployment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second day of the 84th Plenary Session of Indian National Congress (INC), at the Indira Gandhi stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, saying his 'achche din' PR would take a beating, after a Nobel laureate warned India of mass unemployment.

"The Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman confirms what we've been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his "Acche Din" PR will take a beating," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi used a media report quoting Krugman's warning that the India story could end with mass unemployment.

The Congress chief has been attacking the Modi government over its "failure" to provide two crore jobs every year as promised by Modi, and has alleged that it has instead taken away a lot of jobs due to its decision of demonetisation and "ill-conceived" implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
First Published: Mon, March 19 2018. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements