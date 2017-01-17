We'll snatch reservation if not given, Hardik Patel threatens

Twenty three-year old sounded as acerbic as before when he addressed the Patidar community members at Himmatnagar, 90 kms from here, post his six months of exile in Udaipur. Patel threatened that if their reservation demands were not met, they would 'snatch' it.

He, in fact, said that the people want 'freedom form oppressive government' and that anyone of them could be the future chief minister of Gujarat, thus hinting at his political ambitions.

(PAAS) convenor Patel said, "If government does not give us reservation, we will snatch it. Demand for reservation is legal and Indian Constitution has provisions for it."



Over 100,000 people joined the rally, PAAS claimed. Observers, however, noted that the turnout was not more than 70,000 or so to welcome the fire-brand leader on his home turf.

"The Indian Constitution, curated by none other than Dr B R Ambedkar, gives us rights to reservation. Therefore, our demand is not illegal. As I am fighting for the community, I need to fear no one," Patel said at the gathering.

He continued with his usual allegations against the state government; claiming that while the community leaders had already submitted enough data to support their claims (of reservation), the government was yet to take any step.

Patel also challenged the government that if they permit, PAAS would organise a mega rally at a prominent ground in the heart of Ahmedabad. Patel had earlier congregated hundreds of thousands of community members at the same ground in August 2015, a day that had seen erupting in violence post the arrest of Patel.

Sounding his usual tact-less self, Patel today sounded a bugle that he would showcase the 'might' of the Patidar community if the government gives permission for the rally.

Taking his first steps into mainstream electoral politics, Patel said here today, "I have only two goals in my life; one is reservation for Patidar and second is freedom from this oppressive regime. Anyone of us can be a chief minister in future."

Ahead of his departure from Udaipur, addressed a press conference on Monday, taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government. "If the BJP government cannot kill me, I may be sent to jail for 14 years. But then when I come out at 36, I will have ample time to serve the community," Patel said.

Facing sedition charges, Patel was released on bail by the High Court on July 15, 2016. The 23 year old Patidar leader was charged with inciting violence to force government's hands into accepting the demands of OBC reservation for the Patel community, causing death of at least 10 persons and damage to public properties across Gujarat.