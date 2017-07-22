We'll win third time in a row in 2018 Chhattisgarh polls, says Raman Singh

Chief Minister on Saturday expressed confidence about returning to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

"I am hopeful for 2018, as I think the party has performed better than the previous government in the state and there are governments in both the state and at the centre. I have made plans till 2025 and this road-map will lead the state to being the top three states of the country," Ram Singh said.

In an interview with ZEE, CEO, Jagdish Chandra, Singh said his government is more concerned about the upliftment of the poor and the of rural areas.

"As a chief minister, I am answerable to the entire 2.5 crore people living in the state. I have never differentiated between the constituencies of the Congress leader and that of a leader. Both constituencies are important for me and have always tried to carry out work in both areas equally," Singh said.

Singh said his government is managing the finances of the state very well and is spending a big share of the budget in works, focusing primarily on the rural areas, the poor and the farmers.

Speaking about Naya Raipur, the chief minister said it is being developed as a smart capital and thanked Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for his support in the works.

"We have taken loans from the ADB and NABARD to expand roads in the state and the road corporation is looking after these works," he said.

The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and said that the latter knows how to mobilise workers and how to implement schemes very well.

Further commenting on the issue between Odisha and on the sharing of the waters of the Mahanadi River, Singh said there is no tension between both states and added that Raipur is using only that quantity of water that has been permitted by the Water Commission.

The Legislative Assembly elections will be held in 2018 to elect members from 90 constituencies.

The tenure of the current government will end on January 5, 2019.

